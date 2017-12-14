Please Give Blood!

December 14, 2017

blood drop

Last year I received several blood transfusions and put out a call for friends and family to donate blood, especially as I no longer can. (Also to please sign their organ donor cards! I have a friend waiting for a healthy kidney.) Our blood supply in Quebec is all from unpaid donors, which is impressive considering the many restrictions to keep the supply safe. I am anemic again due to abdominal bleeding from my sarcoma, and have been prescribed two transfusions tomorrow. I feel bad taking from our blood bank without being able to give back. Since I’ve been ill many of you have asked if you can do anything to help. Could I ask a few of you to donate on my behalf? (To be clear, I am not asking for direct donations; yours would go to someone else in need.) This is an easy way to give during the holiday season! Thank you!

December Update #2

December 13, 2017

I got through my last goodbye hug with Nathan at the open door of a taxi in the middle of a busy street in London on Monday morning. It was a hard moment.

But I’m glad I didn’t put the visit off. In my last week there my condition began to decline. My wonderful reprieve is over.

It feels a lot like last February, before my surgery, with my tumours growing exponentially and bleeding into my abdomen. This morning I had four liters of blood drained (the medical team was alarmed, as they were expecting straw-coloured fluid—but no worries: they’re keeping these jugs out of the blood bank!) This means I’m much more comfortable for the moment, but in general I am expecting a continued decline. I see my palliative doctor tomorrow and recently had scans, so perhaps I’ll have more news to share tomorrow.

I also seem to have caught my first cold since getting so sick!

Roy’s Blog: Poppins

December 13, 2017

This is Roy’s latest post, Poppins, in full.

Poppins

I said goodbye to Susan the other day. She was leaving for London for two weeks and I dropped her at the airport. Planning to spend some nights at her son’s apartment, she had packed bedding into a huge suitcase, which dwarfed her as she stood next to it. It was a pretty humorous site. We had left Montreal for the airport at the peak of afternoon rush hour and had given ourselves one full hour to get there but surprisingly the road opened up for us all the way there. It was almost like magic, like Mary Poppins magic. No traffic, no construction. Even when I mentioned there wasn’t any traffic it didn’t jinx us. Twenty-three minutes from her door to the airport drop off lane! I unloaded the steamer and I stood beside her. I kissed her mouth and put both my hands on her cheeks. Her eyes sparkled, not from the kiss (I don’t think) but from the gold inside her that those of us lucky to be close to her recognise. And then she walked through the doors and into the terminal. It was a hard goodbye, that part of it, the walking away part. The metaphor of her preparing for and moving toward death was almost too much for me. Then she turned, smiled, and waved at me through the window. And perhaps with the magic from the drive in the air and her destination, the last scene of Mary Poppins came to mind, in which Mary sees her work complete, smiles, and flies off across the London sky. I guess that made me the cockney chimney sweep waving from the rooftop and telling her not to stay away too long.

mary poppins silhouette

Not Love Actually

December 12, 2017

On my last snowy night in London, with two of us tired and not feeling well, we decided to stay in and watch Christmas movies. Online searches revealed the terrible dearth of decent holiday films, and I can never recall movie titles. But somebody had recently mentioned Love Actually to me, which two of us hadn’t seen, and one had seen long ago. It seemed to be so many people’s holiday favourite, though I’d once read a negative feminist critique. I observed that I enjoy watching movies I hate in any case. So, since it was seasonal and set in London, we overcame every possible obstacle to access it legally.

My dear friends, I can’t tell you how appalled we all were.

This was possibly the worst film I have ever seen. To explain how awful would take thousands more words. Let me just say that my sons agreed that the film should be called Lust Actually. There is so little of love in the film.

But most importantly, in the wake of the #metoo discussions, this film is shocking in its casual portrayal of sexual harassment—for which one of the female characters apologises to her boss (the British PM, no less) who witnesses yet does nothing to protect her from it. In fact, he soon has her removed from her apparently prestigious position serving him tea, since he can’t control his own attraction to her. Yes, gross power imbalances between couples is just fine in this world. These are just two of many more horrible scenes of sexism and creepy or objectifying sexuality presented in this film as supposed examples of love.

We were truly incredulous throughout the film. Do not watch it. Especially do not watch it if you are looking for something with Christmas spirit. Or something with love. Or even something with romance. (Emma Thompson’s performance and character is an exception to my complaints. Nothing else was remotely believable.)

Though one of my sons noted that the pain of watching it together was a bonding experience, I do wish we’d thought of watching Mary Poppins instead.

December Update!

December 4, 2017

It’s time for a fun post! I realize I’ve been all serious here and haven’t shared much about the wonderful times I’ve been having traveling to visit family, taking advantage of this small window of relative wellness.

So this is what I’m seeing tonight: La Soiree! In London! And yes, that is my son Nathan donning a blindfold for part of his act in this “saucy” Olivier Award-winning show running for three months at the Aldwych in London’s theatre disctrict!

So life is good at the moment, filled not just with the spiritual work of dying but with some of the fun of living too.

Susan and Nathan London cafe-farm

Nathan and me at the Hackney City Farm cafe in London, where I also got to pet a goat.

 

 

Roy’s Blog: Normal Joe

November 30, 2017

This is a really thoughtful post about normalising death in a death-phobic culture: Normal Joe.

A Video Conversation with the Incomparable Lesley Everest

November 29, 2017

Lesley Everest

Lesley Everest, a cherished old friend who is a minister, transformation companion, and doula –in addition to being a miraculous cancer survivor, amazing mom, and extraordinary person– has honoured me with this interview, the first on her brand new site, This Is What a Minister Looks Like. I am so very grateful that she took the time for this conversation full of laughter and tears, and that she has shared it with us all. I know my loved ones will be grateful too!

Leave a comment on Lesley’s YouTube site!

 

