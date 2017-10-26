Ask Me Anything Invitation

It’s your turn! I’ve posted all my and Oliver’s answers to the college class’s questions about dying, so now I invite you to ask your own questions if there’s anything at all you’re curious about. You don’t have to worry about propriety or anything else: I won’t be offended. You can ask in a comment here or on the blog, or in a private message through facebook if you’re shy. I’ll keep the questions anonymous.
Dear Susan,
I have thoroughly enjoyed reading your blog. It seems to me that you have taken up and gracefully answered so many of the big questions; and of course you are in a unique position to do so. Mine is a much smaller sort of question, having to do with how you write. Do you have an idea, mull it over, write the post in your mind, and then record those thoughts? Or do you sit down, maybe with the wisp of an idea or a picture or a quotation, and simply see where the spirit leads you? Or perhaps it’s neither of these? I would be grateful to learn more.
Dale
